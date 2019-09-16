Autistic Milton Keynes man left suicide note on computer explaining tragic reasons he took his own life

An autistic Milton Keynes man who lay dead in his flat for nine months took his own life after benefit cuts left him unable to afford to eat, the Citizen can reveal.

Ayman left a suicide note on his computer in his flat

A detailed suicide note written by tragic Ayman Habayeb has this week been discovered on his computer by his grieving parents.

Ayman, who was 28 and diagnosed with autism and depression, detailed exactly how and when he planned to take his own life.

He wrote: “My only income has been employment and support allowance benefits as I am unfit for work. On August 15 2018 the Department for Work and Pensions decided to terminate those benefits. This means I am no longer able to pay rent or afford food.

“I decided that I would not bother fighting this, and will exit instead. I have written this page to explain my decision to friends and to answer anticipated questions.”

Ayman

Ayman described how he was ordered to attend a “work capability assessment” and refused.

He wrote: “I attended one before. The outcome was they reduced my benefits and completely ignored my needs.

“If the DWP are not going to understand that my condition is immutable, then I am not going to play along,” he added.

“Such assessments are obviously not meant to help the disabled stay on benefits but to instead save the government money.”

He also detailed how he had previously gone voluntarily to the Campbell Centre in MK due to his mental health problems and was reluctant to ask for help from there again.

“If I am accepted, I will have to stay up to 28 days of six months in a boring and cramped environment surrounded by very damaged people... After which, it will be determined that I no longer need “treatment and will be allowed to leave, wasting the hospital's time.”

He added: “I will likely be homeless or starting from zero again, and the vicious cycle will begin anew.”

Ayman then wrote: “I cannot be bothered to fight this any more. I am out of energy. I only exist to do what I want to do. Dealing with paperwork, making phone calls, and feeling anxious every day about whether I am going to be homeless are things I do not want to do.”

Ayman's tragic note was written last summer, and in November he hanged himself in his Ashland flat.

His body was discovered last month - nine months later – when housing association officials called to evict.

His parents Fuab and Annabela, who live on Stantonbury, believe their son was failed dismally by the system.

They had not battled for six years to see him after he told his social workers during an assessment that he did not wish contact with his family.

“He did not have the mental capacity to make that decision,” said his dad.

“If we had been allowed to see him we would have helped him and his life could have been saved.”

Ayman had been receiving care from social services but it is understood he refused contact with them in the period leading up to his death.

His notes reveal he made three separate attempts to hang himself between 2016 and 2018.

“Each time I failed with panic,” he wrote.

Ayman's funeral took place last week and an inquest into his death is due to be held in December.