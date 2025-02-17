Bargain preloved clothing sale - including designer snips - to be held at Milton Keynes city centre

The closet and yard sale is on Satruday February 22

A special Closet and Yard sale is to be held at the city centre for people to snap up preloved clothing bargains.

The event will be held in the YMCA Conference Room at at their North Sixth Street premises on Saturday.

Sellers are invited to clear out their wardrobes and take part, while buyers are advised to turn up with plenty of cash.

"We want to get as many people involved as possible. It’s a fantastic opportunity to find great bargains while supporting a wonderful cause,” said organiser Taiwo A-Buluro.

The event promises plenty of “amazing fashion finds and hidden gems” and will include designer items as well as jewellery, handbags and shoes. Entry is free and doors open at 12 noon but sellers should arrive at 11am to set up. Door close at 4pm. Car parking is available on North Sixth Street, directly outside the YMCA, and costs 50p per hour. The closest bus stops are the Central Business Exchange bus stops (approx. seven mins walk), serving routes 1, 2, 2A, 7, 21, 33, C1, C10, C11, F70, F77, X33, X91. Taiwo said: “Please bring cash, as most sellers may not accept card payments. If needed, there are cash machines nearby.”

She added: “Come and browse, shop and grab some great bargains. Don’t forget to bring your reusable bags. Let’s make it a fun shopping day.”

More details are available on Facebook Events here.

The YMCA provides accommodation, support and wellbeing services for young people aged 18 to 35.