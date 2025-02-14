Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full line-up has been announced for the second edition of the Tribes Unite Festival, which is being held in Milton Keynes in August.

The festival, which celebrates hip, hop, bass and rave culture is set to feature 40 acts across five stages.

Early bird and first release tickets have already sold out for the highly-anticipated festival, taking place at Milton Keynes Bowl on Saturday August 9, from midday until 10.30pm.

Australian electronic rock band Pendulum are headlining the event, and they have already performed at venues including Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds.

Last year the band played at London’s O2 Arena, however their performance in Milton Keynes later this year is set to be their biggest ever live show to date.

Among the new acts announced as part of the Phase 2 line-up are drum and bass performers Netsky, Friction, K Motionz, Turno and Serum.

Rising stars A Little Sound, Sota and Clipz are also on the bill, alongside bassline favourite Flava D and DRS Live.

Other acts include American hip hop duo Joey Valance & Brae, dubstep pioneers Caspa & Rusko and junglist group 4am Kru.

Organisers describe the event as "more than just a festival" adding that "it is a movement, bringing together music lovers from all walks of life to celebrate the vibrant culture that defines the scene."

The festival is currently down to its final allocation of second release tickets, priced at £52.50.

These will increase to £57 each, when the third release of tickets takes place at 6pm on Wednesday February 19, unless they are sold out before then.

Tickets can be booked online through the Tribes Unite website.