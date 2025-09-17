A bin collection issue in Milton Keynes which residents claimed had posed a "clear health hazard" has been resolved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes City Council finally came and collected the communal rubbish bins belonging to a block of 12 flats on Fen Street in the Brooklands area on Tuesday September 16.

The rubbish was collected a day after the Citizen had published an article outlining residents’ concerns, and their repeated attempts to get the authority to come and collect the rubbish, which had started to pile up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By this point, rubbish had not been collected for several weeks and the area was beginning to become "a breeding ground for vermin" and was resembling a "dump."

Milton Keynes City Council finally collected rubbish that was piling up outside a block of flats on Fen Street yesterday

Resident Nic Field said he received assistance to resolve the issue from council leader Pete Marland, while a copy of his email to the council had also been sent to mayor James Lancaster.

"A number of Milton Keynes City Council vehicles arrived as well as some individuals in private cars," said Field.

"It looked like a crime scene. They congregated outside the communal bin area and within a few short hours, all of the bins were emptied and taken away."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Field had earlier said that the situation had created "unsanitary conditions that posed a clear health hazard."

When he had contacted the council’s Refuse Removal Department to report the issue, he received a reference number followed by a message to say the issue had been resolved, even though the rubbish had not actually been collected.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.