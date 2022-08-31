Blazes across Milton Keynes - including on a 30ft boat - put firefighters under intense pressure

Following the recent spate of grass and wildfires, firefighters are continuing to be rushed off their feet.

Though the grass fires have died down as the heatwaves eases, other blazes are breaking out all over the city.

Yesterday (Tuesday) was an exceptionally busy day for Bucks Fire and Rescue, starting with a huge fire on land at Paddocks Lane, Woburn Sands, at 2.23am.

Firefighters have been extremely busy

It started in a pile of green waste and reached a height of three metres, destroying two vans, an HGV trailer, and three shipping containers.

It is the third time in recent months that a large blaze has happened in Paddocks Lane. All have started in piles of green waste and logs.

Six appliances and crews and two officers were in attendance at the height of the fire and some remained at the scene all day.

Later in the day crews rushed to a collision involving two cars in Fennel Drive on Conniburrow.

Two men and one woman were out of their vehicles, injured, before they arrived. The firefighters provided immediate emergency care and oxygen therapy, before them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

The H4, Dansteed Way was closed in both directions while they worked at the scene and used an environmental pack to absorb spilt engine oil.

At 6pm a fire broke out in Crispin Road on Bradville and rapidly spread to five garages and car ports.

Thames Valley Fire Control received multiple calls to the fire and eight firefighers attending, using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

Police have been notified, meaning arson could be suspected.

Minutes after this blaze began, more crews were called to Willen Road in Newport Pagnell ,where there was another large fire. This time it was a lorry, a log pile a portable cabin ablaze.

Crews from Winslow and Bedfordshire were brought in to help and a 2.5 tonne HGV lorry was well alight when they arrived.

Finally, early this morning at 5.13am a boat caught fire on the Grand Union Canal at Twizel Close on Stonebridge.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland, one from Broughton and one from Newport Pagnell attended, along with an officer.