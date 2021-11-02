Back by popular demand, the Betsey Wynne pub in Swanbourne is hosting its annual Bonfire & Fireworks event again this year, on Sunday, November 7.

Gates open at 5pm, when the barbecue and grill will be fired up, serving burgers along with draught lager, hot chocolate and mulled wine.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will be lighting up the sky soon after that - depending on the weather.

The Betsey Wynne, at Swanbourne

Ample parking is available in the back field, with a £10 donation per car going to the local Swanbourne community.

Friend and families can also book a table in the restaurant for a Sunday roast before heading outside for the fireworks fun.