Breaking: M1 closed between J14 at Milton Keynes and J15  Northampton

Drivers warned to expect delays of up to an hour following multi-vehicle collision
By Olga Norford
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 16:55 GMT
The M1 between J14Mlton Keynes and J15 Northampton remains closed due to a multi vehicle collision, see MK Citizen report here.

Traffic is at a standstill on the south carriageway with delays of up to 60 minutes in both directions.

Click here for more information including a diversion route available from National Highways: East

