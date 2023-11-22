Breaking: M1 closed between J14 at Milton Keynes and J15 Northampton
Drivers warned to expect delays of up to an hour following multi-vehicle collision
The M1 between J14Mlton Keynes and J15 Northampton remains closed due to a multi vehicle collision, see MK Citizen report here.
Traffic is at a standstill on the south carriageway with delays of up to 60 minutes in both directions.
Click here for more information including a diversion route available from National Highways: East