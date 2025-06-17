Can you help Deanshanger couple build a new hedgehog hospital?

A couple from Deanshanger are seeking to raise £50,000 to expand a hedgehog rescue service which they started in their back garden in 2021.

Rachel Matthews and her partner Dominic were inspired to set up a hedgehog rescue facility four years ago after finding the nearest rescue centre was more than an hour away.

They now care for around 250 hedgehogs per year, however their current arrangement of two sheds and three hutches is at capacity.

Among the injuries that hedgehogs have arrived at their facility with are wounds from objects such as garden strimmers, infections, parasites, dehydration and other life-threatening conditions.

They currently have space for 24 animals however this is not proving enough during their busiest times of year.

The couple have found some land to lease and are proposing constructing a 12x4 metre building, which will include a larger ICU room, which will have more ICU incubators, a neonatal ward for baby hedgehogs, a larger rehabilitation room and a small reception area.

They have set up a GoFundMe page as part of their fundraising efforts, with £1,250 raised so far.

Writing on their GoFundMe page the couple say: “Native hedgehogs are classified as “vulnerable to extinction” on the Mammals Society Red List.

“Every hedgehog we rescue is one step closer to changing this!”

