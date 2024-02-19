'Can you see a GP face to face in Milton Keynes?' City MP urges residents to tell him the truth about healthcare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City MP Ben Everitt has asked people to reveal all about how easy it is to get a GP appointment in Milton Keynes.

In a Facebook post promoted by the Conservative Party, the MP wrote: Can you see a GP face to face? Tell me the truth about healthcare in Milton Keynes

Earlier he had posted on his social media: “We've seen a 35% increase in doctors, nurses and other GP patient care staff in Milton Keynes North since 2019. There is still more to do, but our plan is working and we're making progress on the issues that matter to you.”

His question about face to face appointments prompted more than 300 responses – and the majority of them were from very dissatisfied local patients.

Many people said it was almost impossible to see their and described how now advance appointments are available.

"I have to call my surgery at 8am, only to be told I’m 17th in the queue and there’s a 52 minute wait,” wrote one patient. “By the time I get through, all the appointments for that day are gone.”

Others were disgruntled at being given phone consultation instead of face to face appointments. “How can doctors make a proper diagnosis over the phone?” asked one.

Another claimed that healthcare in MK and elsewhere was almost “at third world level”.

Some people complained that they were forced to go to A&E and wait for hours for treatment for more minor ailments that a GP could have handled.

Earlier this month, Mr Everitt welcomed the new Pharmacy Frist scheme, which enables pharmacists to prescribe antibiotics and anti viral drugs to patients with certain conditions in MK.

The service will cut out the need for patients to have to wait for a GP appointment or a prescription, says the government.

These are the conditions it covers:

Middle ear infections for patients aged one to 17 years,

Impetigo for patients aged one year and over

Infected insect bites for patients aged one year and over

Shingles for patients aged 18 years and ove

Sinusitis for patients aged 12 years and over

Sore throat for patients aged five years and over