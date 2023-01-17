Canny Milton Keynes sellers advertise bottles of Prime energy drink for up to £25 apiece on eBay

People who have queued to grab bottles of Prime hydration energy drinks are trying to make a small fortune by flogging them on eBay.

There are almost 30 listings from MK sellers who have weathered the carnage to buy supplies from Aldi or Asda since the drink was launched in the UK.

Advertisement

The drink costs up to £1.99 to buy from stores – but the greedy eBay sellers are asking for up to £25 a pop for the more coveted flavours.

MK sellers are advertising bottle of Prime for between £8 and £25 each on eBay

Consisting mainly of water with added coconut water, vitamins and minerals, the low-calorie thirst quencher became an internet sensation after it was created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul.

At first it was only sold at Asda and Aldi stores, where supplies were being snapped up within within minutes of arriving. This week some Spar shops as well as Costco stores have started stocking it too.

Advertisement

Costco is the cheapest supplier at £18.58 for a crate of 12 bottles – just under £1.55 each.

Flavours include Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Orange and Grape but, judging by the eBay prices, some are proving more popular than others.

Advertisement

The most expensive local listing is a bottle of Prime hydration drink Red, which the seller is listing at £25.14. They are, however, listing it as “brand new” and offering free postage.

The cheapest offer from MK eBayers is a bottle of either lemon and lime or blue raspberry Prime at £8 – but the buyer must pay £4.45 postage.

Advertisement

One local seller has 40 bottles available. All are up for grabs at £8 each or £90 for 12.

"Please drop me a message to order,” they state.

Advertisement

The same seller is also hoping to make a fast buck by selling an EMPTY Prime bottle. This is described as a lime “US Version” but would-be buyers are warned to read the description. This reads: “This listing is for an empty bottle only.”

Earlier this month, the Citizen described how an MK company was giving away bottles of Prime in a treasure hunt.

Advertisement