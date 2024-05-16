Can't read menus? Just Eat can now deliver new prescription glasses in less than 30 minutes in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People needing prescription glasses in a hurry can them get them delivered to their home in less than half an hour – along with their dinner.

For food delivery service Just Eat has partnered with eyewear brand Pop Specs to deliver prescription, ready-to-wear glasses in less time that it takes to cook a meal.

The partnership will initially roll out to eight stores, including the Pop Specs in MK city centre.

Since the store opened last year, customers have been able to go in with their eye prescription, choose their frame, and leave with their new glasses 20 minutes later.

But now the new Just Eat partnership makes things even easier for people who don’t want to leave their homes.

Pop Specs founder Daniel Barnes said: “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Just Eat.

"As the biggest food delivery company in the UK, Just Eat has changed the way people order takeaways and groceries, with delivery in less than 30 minutes. Pop Specs has been doing the same within the eyewear industry by providing customers a unique eyewear experience, with the spectacles being prescription-ready in just 20 minutes.

"Now, working with Just Eat, we’re able to expand our offer to reach customers at home - which means if you can’t get to Pop Specs, Pop Specs will come to you.”

Just Eat UK Strategic Accounts Director, said: “Our latest partnership with Pop Specs is a strong example of how Just Eat can work with retailers to enable everyday convenience through rapid, on-demand delivery. By leveraging our extensive delivery network and platform, we’re looking forward to bringing the same level of convenience to our customers shopping for prescription eyewear as we do for those ordering food.”

Pop Specs was formed during lockdown after the founders took their start-up idea to Dragons Den and successfully secured a £75,000 investment in return for 12% of the business from three investors on popular BBC One programme.

The founders told the Dragons that buying glasses could be expensive and time consuming but consumers wanted quality, affordability and speed.