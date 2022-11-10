The most deprived areas of Milton Keynes have been revealed in the latest 2021 census results.

The figures come as part of a more detailed set of results from the snapshot of England and Wales captured in March last year.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation", which are based on certain characteristics.

New data has been released from the 2021 Census, photo from PA Images

The first is where any member of a household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick, and the second covers households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent qualifications, and no 16 to 18-year-olds at the home are full-time students.

The third dimension is where any person in the household has general health that is “bad” or “very bad” or has a long-term health problem, and the fourth where the household’s accommodation is either overcrowded or is in a shared dwelling, or has no central heating.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data show 48.7% of households in Milton Keynes were deprived in at least one of these "dimensions" when the most recent census was carried out.

It meant the area stood below the average across England and Wales​, of 51.7%. ​It also represented a drop from 53.3% at the time of the last census in 2011.

A further breakdown reveals which of the area's 35 neighbourhoods were most affected by deprivation last year.

In Milton Keynes, the five areas with the highest deprivation rates were:

1) Stacey Bushes and Fullers Slade – 70.2% of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, down from 73.5% in 2011

2) Denbigh – 66.2%, falling from 73.9% in 2011

3) Eaglestone and Fishermead – 65.5%, a drop from 72.9% in 2011

4) Stantonbury and Bradville – 61.2%, down from 63.3% in 2011

5) Oldbrook and Coffee Hall – 59.4%, down from 63% in 2011

By contrast, the neighbourhood with the lowest level of deprivation was Broughton East, at 33.5% of households.