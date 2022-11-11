Census: The number of people born outside the UK in each Milton Keynes neighbourhood
Over 10 million people living in England and Wales were born overseas
Data from the latest census shows that over 70,000 people living in Milton Keynes were born outside of the UK.
This represents a 7% rise from the previous data collected in 2011, when 46,136 people arrived in the city.
The same data produced by the Office for National Statistics shows a 2.5 million rise in the number of foreign-born people living in England and Wales.
In total, 73,843 of them are living in Milton Keynes.
People born outside the UK accounted for one in six (17%) of the 59.6 million residents of England and Wales in the 2021 census.
The number of people who listed Romania as their country of birth grew six-fold since the previous census, from 80,000 in 2011 to 539,000 in 2021. India remained the most common country of birth outside the UK in 2021, with more than 900,000 residents.
The United States and Jamaica have both fallen out of the top 10 non-UK countries of birth.
Census deputy director Jon Wroth-Smith said: “The census paints a picture of how the make-up of the population has changed in the past decade. That decade, of course, saw us leave the EU as well as live with the pandemic.
“While these events may have had an impact on people’s decisions or ability to migrate or travel at a given time, the census tells us about the change over the whole decade – who was living here in March 2021, compared with March 2011. We can see Romanians have been a big driver in this change, while there have also been increases due to migration from India, Pakistan and Poland, as well as southern European countries such as Italy.
"We can also see that migration in the year prior to census was lower in 2021 than it was in 2011. This is likely, in large part, due to the various travel restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Here is a breakdown of the number of people born outside the UK in each Milton Keynes neighbourhood:
Central Milton Keynes and Newlands
5,187 residents arrived in the UK – 50.8% of the population
Oldbrook and Coffee Hall
3,226 residents arrived in the UK – 42% of the population
Eaglestone and Fishermead
3,560 residents arrived in the UK – 40.5% of the population
Broughton East
3,971 residents arrived in the UK – 39.3% of the population
Linford Wood
2,200 resident arrived in the UK – 33.4% of the population
Bradwell Common
2,196 resident arrived in the UK – 33.1% of the population
Broughton West and Milton Keynes Village
2,715 resident arrived in the UK – 32.8% of the population
Kents Hill
2,194 residents arrived in the UK – 30.8 of the population
Shenley Wood and Crownhill
2,781 residents arrived in the UK – 30.2% of the population
Woughton and Woolstone
2,669 residents arrived in the UK – 29.6% of the population
Denbigh
2,477 residents arrived in the UK – 29.6% of the population
Two Mile Ash
1,595 residents arrived in the UK – 28.4% of the population
Loughton
1,933 residents arrived in the UK – 28.3% of the population
Westcroft and Shenley Brook End
3,093 residents arrived in the UK – 27.6% of the population
Fairfields and Grange Farm
2,649 residents arrived in the UK – 27.4% of the population
Bletchley East
2,318 residents arrived in the UK – 27.4% of the population
Tattenhoe and Emerson Valley
2,773 residents arrived in the UK – 27.2% of the population
Furzton
1,878 residents arrived in the UK – 26.3% of the population
Bletchley South
2,866 residents arrived in the UK – 25.6% of the population
Stacey Bushes and Fullers Slade
1,569 residents arrived in the UK – 25.3% of the population
Stantonbury and Bradville
1,719 residents arrived in the UK – 24.3% of the population
Willen and Downhead Park
1,435 residents arrived in the UK – 23.6% of the population
Great Linford and Giffard Park
1,520 residents arrived in the UK – 22.3% of the population
Walnut Tree and Tilbrook
1,816 residents arrived in the UK – 22.3% of the population
Wolverton and New Bradwell
1,709 residents arrived in the UK – 21.9% of the population
Bradwell Village
1,190 residents arrived in the UK – 20.8% of the population
Bletchley North West
1,614 residents arrived in the UK – 19.5% of the population
Bletchley West
1,367 residents arrived in the UK – 17.9% of the population
Far Bletchley
1,274 residents arrived in the UK – 17.2% of the population
Stony Stratford and Old Wolverton
1,435 residents arrived in the UK – 16.6% of the population
Bow Brickhill and Woburn Sands
1,398 residents arrived in the UK – 16% of the population
Newport Pagnell South
891 residents arrived in the UK – 11% of the population
Hanslope, Castlethorpe and Sherington
1,218 residents arrived in the UK – 10.4% of the population
Newport Pagnell North
678 residents arrived in the UK – 9.1% of the population
Olney and Lavendon
732 residents arrived in the UK – 8.1% of the population