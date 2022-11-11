Data from the latest census shows that over 70,000 people living in Milton Keynes were born outside of the UK.

This represents a 7% rise from the previous data collected in 2011, when 46,136 people arrived in the city.

The same data produced by the Office for National Statistics shows a 2.5 million rise in the number of foreign-born people living in England and Wales.

New data has been released from the 2021 Census, photo from PA Images

In total, 73,843 of them are living in Milton Keynes.

People born outside the UK accounted for one in six (17%) of the 59.6 million residents of England and Wales in the 2021 census.

The number of people who listed Romania as their country of birth grew six-fold since the previous census, from 80,000 in 2011 to 539,000 in 2021. India remained the most common country of birth outside the UK in 2021, with more than 900,000 residents.

The United States and Jamaica have both fallen out of the top 10 non-UK countries of birth.

Census deputy director Jon Wroth-Smith said: “The census paints a picture of how the make-up of the population has changed in the past decade. That decade, of course, saw us leave the EU as well as live with the pandemic.

“While these events may have had an impact on people’s decisions or ability to migrate or travel at a given time, the census tells us about the change over the whole decade – who was living here in March 2021, compared with March 2011. We can see Romanians have been a big driver in this change, while there have also been increases due to migration from India, Pakistan and Poland, as well as southern European countries such as Italy.

"We can also see that migration in the year prior to census was lower in 2021 than it was in 2011. This is likely, in large part, due to the various travel restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Here is a breakdown of the number of people born outside the UK in each Milton Keynes neighbourhood:

Central Milton Keynes and Newlands

5,187 residents arrived in the UK – 50.8% of the population

Oldbrook and Coffee Hall

3,226 residents arrived in the UK – 42% of the population

Eaglestone and Fishermead

3,560 residents arrived in the UK – 40.5% of the population

Broughton East

3,971 residents arrived in the UK – 39.3% of the population

Linford Wood

2,200 resident arrived in the UK – 33.4% of the population

Bradwell Common

2,196 resident arrived in the UK – 33.1% of the population

Broughton West and Milton Keynes Village

2,715 resident arrived in the UK – 32.8% of the population

Kents Hill

2,194 residents arrived in the UK – 30.8 of the population

Shenley Wood and Crownhill

2,781 residents arrived in the UK – 30.2% of the population

Woughton and Woolstone

2,669 residents arrived in the UK – 29.6% of the population

Denbigh

2,477 residents arrived in the UK – 29.6% of the population

Two Mile Ash

1,595 residents arrived in the UK – 28.4% of the population

Loughton

1,933 residents arrived in the UK – 28.3% of the population

Westcroft and Shenley Brook End

3,093 residents arrived in the UK – 27.6% of the population

Fairfields and Grange Farm

2,649 residents arrived in the UK – 27.4% of the population

Bletchley East

2,318 residents arrived in the UK – 27.4% of the population

Tattenhoe and Emerson Valley

2,773 residents arrived in the UK – 27.2% of the population

Furzton

1,878 residents arrived in the UK – 26.3% of the population

Bletchley South

2,866 residents arrived in the UK – 25.6% of the population

Stacey Bushes and Fullers Slade

1,569 residents arrived in the UK – 25.3% of the population

Stantonbury and Bradville

1,719 residents arrived in the UK – 24.3% of the population

Willen and Downhead Park

1,435 residents arrived in the UK – 23.6% of the population

Great Linford and Giffard Park

1,520 residents arrived in the UK – 22.3% of the population

Walnut Tree and Tilbrook

1,816 residents arrived in the UK – 22.3% of the population

Wolverton and New Bradwell

1,709 residents arrived in the UK – 21.9% of the population

Bradwell Village

1,190 residents arrived in the UK – 20.8% of the population

Bletchley North West

1,614 residents arrived in the UK – 19.5% of the population

Bletchley West

1,367 residents arrived in the UK – 17.9% of the population

Far Bletchley

1,274 residents arrived in the UK – 17.2% of the population

Stony Stratford and Old Wolverton

1,435 residents arrived in the UK – 16.6% of the population

Bow Brickhill and Woburn Sands

1,398 residents arrived in the UK – 16% of the population

Newport Pagnell South

891 residents arrived in the UK – 11% of the population

Hanslope, Castlethorpe and Sherington

1,218 residents arrived in the UK – 10.4% of the population

Newport Pagnell North

678 residents arrived in the UK – 9.1% of the population

Olney and Lavendon