Central Milton Keynes library re-opens today after playing important role in Covid crisis

Central Milton Keynes library is finally open again today after months of being used as a rapid Covid test centre.

MK Council has reopened its libraries in Bletchley, Kingston, Newport Pagnell, Olney, Stony Stratford, Westcroft, Woburn and Wolverton in April but the CMK facility remained closed.

It was used as a centre to test hundreds of key workers at the start of lockdown early this year, with people getting the results of their test within 45 minutes.

CMK library

As the months went by, it opened its doors to more and more people from other professions until finally becoming a base for individuals to collect up to 14 free test kits of their own.

An MK Council spokesman said this morning: "We’re really pleased to welcome you back to Central Library from today. No booking is required and our library staff are on hand to help. Please remember your mask and keep your distance from other visitors."

People are welcome to go into any library to choose their books, but the council is asking them to visit alone if possible and to keep browsing time to a minimum. No official time limits will be imposed but visitors are asked to move through the shelves "as quickly as possible", said the spokesman.

All returned books are quarantined for 72 hours.

Customers are encouraged to browse the books online before they visit. Within the libraries, self-service kiosks have been set up for books to be borrowed and returned.

People are welcome to use the click and collect service and reserve up to six books online, or even request a 'pick and mix' selection. They will be contacted by email or letter when their items are ready for collection.

When people enter a library building, they will be asked to provide contact details to assist with NHS Test and Trace or to scan the QR code.

"Your entry and departure times will be recorded. Please ensure that you sign out with the team member at the door as you leave," said the spokesman.