Child band from Milton Keynes picked to go on national tour with Katie Price's son Harvey
The youngsters have autism in common
MK’s talented band the Stencil Pencils are to go on tour with Katie Price’s son Harvey.
The band, which consists of young siblings Johnson, Kale and Indiana Harris-Herbert, will start the tour on May 20 in Stockton.
Kale, who is 11, has Asperger's syndrome and has been hailed an inspiration to all youngsters on the autistic spectrum by Anna Kennedy Online, a charity that raises awareness of autism.
A spokesman for Anna Kennedy said: "Kale Harris-Herbert suffers life really hard as he has Asperger’s. He has no friends and finds it extremely difficult to make any friends within his peer group. He is a grand advocate for overcoming his disabilities."
The charity organises an Autism’s Got Talent roadshow each year to showcase the very real talents of youngsters on the spectrum.
Headlining the show is Harvey Price, who has severe autism and a rare genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome. He is also partially blind.
Harvey, who is an autism anti-bullying ambassador, shines on stage playing the keyboard, often watched by proud mum Katie.
Meanwhile the Stencil Pencils, who live in Wavendon, are eagerly awaiting their appearance on Britain’s Got Talent to be shown on television to millions of viewers.
The youngsters were spotted by a talent scout last Autumn and asked if they would like to go straight to the auditions/performances at the show.
The result of their audition must be kept under wraps until it’s aired on tv. It is understood the siblings perform their son they wrote specially about Milton Keynes, called MK City, Young and in Love.
The Citizen and other fans in MK have already predicted this song could be a chart-topper that could shoot the young band to stardom.
The track caught the ear of former music producer and current MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman and he admits he was “blown away” by the siblings’ talent.
“I haven’t been so excited about a new single for ages,” he said. “It’s fresh, it’s current and so catchy that I can’t stop singing it. These kids are amazing! They look the part and they certainly have the talent to make it big time,” he said.