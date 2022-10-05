Trio of young siblings set to shoot to pop stardom with amazing new music video about Milton Keynes

Three young singing siblings from Wavendon are set to be chart-toppers after writing and recording an incredible single called MK City, Young and in Love.

The Stencil Pencils band was formed during the 2020 Covid lockdown by Johnson, Kale and Indiana Harris-Herbert, who are aged just 13, 11 and seven respectively.

What began as a homework project in their living room, penning and singing a simple song about the pandemic, soon grew into a success story that would see the siblings entertain audiences everywhere.

The Stencil Pencils - Johnson, Kale and Indiana

Within weeks the trio performed on CITV show Scrambled! in a talent contest - and they won outright after impressing judges Harry Smiles, Billie Eyelash and Will.I.Phone.

Before long the youngsters were being booked to perform at gigs all over MK and, as their fame spread, were snapped up to appear at headline events such as Camp Bestival this summer.

Hailed as the World’s Youngest Asperger's band, with young Kale diagnosed with the syndrome and overcoming struggles with social interaction, they have already given hope and inspiration to thousands of other youngsters on the autistic spectrum.

But it is the Stencil Pencil’s latest single that is set to rocket them from a homespun MK band to overnight international pop stars.

The Stencil Pencils look the part

The track caught the ear of former music producer and current MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman and he admits he was “blown away” by the youngsters’ talent.

“I haven’t been so excited about a new single for ages,” he said. “It’s fresh, it’s current and so catchy that I can’t stop singing it. These kids are amazing! They look the part and they certainly have the talent to make it big time.”

MKFM radio producers are also bowled over by the song and are headlining all this week.

On Saturday, Johnson, Kale and Indiana will be performing live at the massive City of Codes and Light Festival in City Square at Central Milton Keynes.

From left to right, Indiana, Johnson and Kale

The free, family-friendly event is to celebrate Milton Keynes being named a city by the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year. It will feature the best to local bands, amazing performances and a spectacular laser light display.

The Stencil Pencils are billed to perform at 6.35pm.

Meanwhile Indiana, aka ‘Boo-lash’, Johnson aka ‘Bouba’ and Kale aka ‘Woo’ are busy slotting in rehearsals between school, homework and normal family life.

Dad John said: “I’m so proud of the children. Kale finds life really hard. He has no friends and finds it extremely difficult within his peer group.

“The band is really building his confidence – he is a grand example of someone overcoming his disabilities.”

One of the band’s proudest moments was receiving a letter from Prince Charles last September, when he wrote from Clarence House to congratulate the siblings on their success.

"During these difficult times, it has been creative members of our community like you who have lifted our spirits and kept us all going,” they said.

But the letter met with an unfortunate mishap after it got dropped on the floor – and the children’s kitten promptly pooped on it.

"We tried to clean it but the more we cleaned the worse it became….That’s family life for you!” said John.