Clinics for kids to get Covid jabs to open at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Parents of school-age children are being urged to take advantage of the sessions to offer their youngsters protection during the summer holidays and into the new school year.

The clinics will run on the first two Mondays in August – August 1 and August 8 – at the vaccination centre at Midsummer Place Shopping Centre in CMK, opposite the Frog Clock.

Parents can book in advance to guarantee a time or just drop in to take up one of the slots, which will be available from 10am to 4pm.

Children aged five and over can have the Covid vaccine

Bookings can be made online through the NHS National Booking System online or by calling 119.

The centre is also open from Tuesday to Saturday every week for patients of all ages, offering first, second and Spring Booster vaccinations for those who are eligible.

Geraint Davies, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme at BLMK CCG, said: “We have been able to respond to public demand by opening our centre at Midsummer Place on Mondays for our younger residents to get vaccinated.

"This is especially important as we enter the holiday season, with some countries still restricting entry for people who haven’t yet had their full course of vaccinations. Having looked forward for so long to a break, nobody wants their family’s summer ruined by illness.”

Local Director of Public Health Vicky Head said: “Covid-19 hasn't gone away. We are likely to see regular waves of infection and new variants emerging for some time to come. I’d encourage all parents to support their child to get vaccinated.

"Although most children won’t be at risk of serious health complications, being vaccinated can help prevent further disruption to education and social activity.”

Everyone aged five and over can get a first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. People aged 16 and over, and some children aged 12 to 15, can also get a booster dose.

People aged 12 and over who have a severely weakened immune system will be offered a third dose and a booster.