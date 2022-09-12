Condolence book for Queen opens for shoppers to sign at Milton Keynes city centre
People visiting the centre:mk are invited to write in a condolence book for the Queen.
By Sally Murrer
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:41 pm
The book is in the centre’s Guest Services Lounge and will be available during normal opening hours.
Meanwhile other local mourners are laying floral tributes to Her Majesty at MK Rose memorial in Campbell Park.
Another book of condolence is open to sign at civic offices at CMK daily between 9am and 5pm.
Alternatively, messages can be shared in the official online Book of Condolence on the Royal Family’s website.