A popular musical coming to Milton Keynes in the near future has added a Coronation Street star to its touring cast.

Faye Brookes, has been added to the UK tour of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical which is showing in Milton Keynes between 3 and 8 April.

Audiences will also see former Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton at the show coming to Milton Keynes Theatre.

Faye Brookes

Faye takes over the lead female role of Fran, while Kevin continues as Scott Hastings, in the all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

Milton Keynes is just one stop on the 10-month UK tour.

Based on the award-winning film of the same name, it is also credited with launching the megahit tv series, Strictly Come Dancing.

Directed by long-serving television judge, Craig Revel Horwood, the tour kicked off in Portsmouth on 26 September.

Strictly Ballroom

Faye, who takes over from from Maisie Smith who leaves the show on 25 March,is no stranger to musical theatre, having previously starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago, Princess Fiona in Shrek and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

She became a household name when she joined Coronation Street in the role of Kate Connor, from 2015-2019, and was involved in some of the biggest storylines the show has seen. In 2017 Faye won the National Television Award for Best Newcomer, while in 2021 she made it all the way to the final of

ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Faye Brookes said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the tour of Strictly Ballroom and can’t wait to work with Craig Revel Horwood, Kevin Clifton and the hugely talented cast. I’m so excited to be playing the role of Fran and making it my own. Bring it on!“