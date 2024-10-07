Council encourages Milton Keynes people to get flu and COVID-19 jabs as NHS rolls out extra protection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes City Council is encouraging residents to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as the NHS rolls out additional protection for those most at risk ahead of winter.

Anyone eligible can book their vaccinations for free via the NHS website, by downloading the NHS App, or by calling 119 if they can’t get online.

The vaccinations, which are available from this week, provide vital protection to keep people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during busy winter months. Booking is straightforward and the appointment itself can take less than 10 minutes.

The full list of eligible people is available online here but includes those aged over 65, pregnant women, young children and adults with an underlying health condition and people with weakened immune systems. Residents who do not qualify for a free flu jab can pay for one at their local pharmacy.

Check if you're eligible for a Covid and/or flu jab

The NHS has already begun contacting vulnerable residents directly, while GP practices and other local NHS services will also support the process.

For those adults eligible for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines, the NHS will make them available at the same time, giving the option to get protection from both viruses in one visit.

Flu vaccinations for children started in September for the new school year, to help stop the virus spreading, and pregnant women have been able to get their jab from 1 September.

If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to your GP or a health professional.

Marimba Carr, Deputy Director of Public Health for Milton Keynes, said: “If you are contacted directly by the NHS, please get vaccinated. The best time to get your vaccines is now, before flu and covid start circulating more widely. They are safe and will reduce your risk of illness or spreading these viruses to others.” “We would also encourage residents to sign up to the NHS App. It’s easy to get started and enables you to make appointments, look at your history and manage important things like repeat prescriptions.”

Find out more about flu and COVID-19, plus how to stay well this winter by visiting here.