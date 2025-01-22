Council grants £6.1m for Milton Keynes College to expand and take more students

Chief Operating Officer of MK College Group, Jason Mansell, with Deputy Leader of MK City Council, Cllr Lauren Townsend

Milton Keynes City Council has approved a multi-million pound investment to allow Milton Keynes College to accommodate the city’s growing student population.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will enable the college to increase capacity at both the Chaffron Way and Bletchley campuses.

Initial proposals include the addition of 300 new teaching spaces, improved motor vehicle workshops, upgrading IT rooms and high-tech engineering spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment will allow Milton Keynes College to continue providing excellent education and training to meet the needs of growing industries, including expanding its apprenticeship offer.

Funds will also be used for energy efficiency upgrades to enable the College to meet the city’s sustainability goals and bring its running costs down.

Milton Keynes College has seen a rapid rise in student numbers in recent years, with an increase of 806 students since the 2022/23 academic year.

The investment which has been made available through tariff funding will give the College the financial backing it needs to expand and take on more students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cash comes from tariff funding, which is collected from developers by local authorities and spent on local infrastructure such as education and healthcare.

Deputy Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, Cllr Lauren Townsend, said: “We’re really proud to be awarding this significant funding to Milton Keynes College, which means they can continue investing in our city’s future. Expansion and modernisation are critical to ensure we produce the best and brightest minds through our local education system to support our future economic prosperity.”

The Chief Operating Officer of Milton Keynes College Group, Jason Mansell, said: “We’re delighted to have received this funding from Milton Keynes City Council. At Milton Keynes College Group, we’re committed to delivering Fairer Futures for all and this funding will support us in doing just that.”

He added: “By expanding our current campuses to enable us to welcome more learners into the Milton Keynes College community, we will be able to support the exciting growth of our city. We’re very much looking forward to supporting our learners and local communities of the future and would like to say a huge thank you to Milton Keynes City Council for their support in this.”