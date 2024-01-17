Council issues 'use it or lose it' ultimatum for 7 threatened bus routes in Milton Keynes

People have six months to use the buses more

Milton Keynes City Council has issued a ‘use it or lose it’ ultimatum over seven bus routes threatened with the axe.

It is giving people six more months to increase to use the buses more before they are finally scrapped.

The seven routes are:

Route 21: Linking Olney, Emberton, and other northern parts of Milton Keynes.

Route 41: Connecting Milton Keynes with neighbouring authorities via Olney.

Route 1: Serving Newport Pagnell, Green Park, and Downs Barn.

Route 2: Connecting Newport Pagnell, Poets’ Estate, and Downs Barn.

Route 3: Covering Lovat Fields Village.

Route 4: Serving Greenleys, Great Holm, and Shenley Church End.

Route 7: Linking Oakridge Park and Great Linford

In September the operators of the routes announced hey would stop running them if passenger numbers do not increase.

The council agreed to fund them temporarily until the end of the year, but now they are planning to extend that deadline until July this year.

This will help operators better understand changes in demand as well as providing stability until the end of the school year, they say.

But if residents are not using the routes enough between now and July, the services will have to be scrapped.

Cabinet member for Public Realm, Cllr Jenny Wilson-Marklew, said: “We’re determined to do everything we can to increase passenger numbers, but ultimately it’s up to local people to keep using the services.

"The campaign shows our commitment to keeping these services, but we can’t keep spending public money on routes if the numbers don’t increase.

" Unfortunately, what the bus companies decide is out of our control. We’ll keep trying and I strongly encourage everyone to make an effort to use public transport when they can.

"The message is clear – use it or lose it.”

In 2021, a string of local bus routes were scrapped because the city council stopped subsidising them. Instead they introduced MK Connect, the biggest demand responsive transport of its kind