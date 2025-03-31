Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes City Council charges less for council tax than the average authority across England, according to data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures from the Government department show that the council tax rate for a Band D property in the city, excluding local parish precepts, is £1,759.72 for the current tax year, an increase of 4.99 per cent on 12 months previously.

Band D is the standard measure of council tax, with all other bands set as a proportion of this rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England, excluding parish precepts, for 2025-2026 will be £2,236, an increase of £106 on 2024-2025.

Milton Keynes City Council charges less for council tax than the average authority across England

The majority of English councils raised council tax last year, with eight freezing it, and one cutting it.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said council tax was an important funding source, but is not enough to pay for all local services in the face of "significant financial pressures."

They added: "Councils need a significant change in our funding to stabilise local Government finances so we can deliver the services that local people want to see."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By law, the most councils can raise tax by in a single year is 4.99 per cent, with anything higher requiring a referendum.

A council tax bill may consist of several elements, including council tax collected for county councils, the fire and rescue authority, the police and crime commissioner, combined authority and parish or other smaller local councils.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "We are under no illusion about the scale of financial issues facing councils we inherited and work is underway to fix the foundations and bring long-term stability to the sector.

"While councils are ultimately responsible for setting their own council tax levels, we have been clear that they should put taxpayers first and carefully consider the impact of their decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why we are maintaining a referendum threshold on council tax rises, so taxpayers can have the final say and be protected from excessive increases."

The news comes as controversial increases to car parking tariffs in the city centre, introduced by Milton Keynes City Council, come into force.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.