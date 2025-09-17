Council urged to take tougher action to stop rubbish piling up on the streets of Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:24 BST
Milton Keynes City Council is being urged to take tougher action against management companies, to avoid rubbish piling up on the city’s streets.

A motion calling for stronger action against the companies is being proposed by the Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat Group, and is set to be discussed at a full council meeting on Wednesday September 17.

Most Popular

The council says that a portion of management companies are failing to fulfil their responsibilities on waste, leading to rubbish piling up in car parks and outside flats across the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This week the Citizen highlighted the case on Fen Street in the Brooklands area of the city, where communal rubbish bins belonging to a block of 12 flats were repeatedly not being emptied.

The motion is being put forward to tackle cases of rubbish building up in the city, such as this one in Broughtonplaceholder image
The motion is being put forward to tackle cases of rubbish building up in the city, such as this one in Broughton

The accumulation of rubbish posed a "clear health hazard" residents claimed, with the area becoming "a breeding ground for vermin" and resembling a "dump."

After several weeks of the rubbish not being collected, a number of Milton Keynes City Council vehicles plus some individuals in private cars arrived on the street on Tuesday September 16, taking the litter away.

The motion is being put forward by Liberal Democrat councillor Sam Crooks, who represents the Broughton ward, and it calls for the cabinet and chief executive to continue working proactively to require management companies to fulfil their responsibilities, and to not hesitate to use the environmental and enforcement powers that the council has in order to end the building up of waste in this way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crooks said: "The city council’s waste teams work incredibly hard, but they need cooperation from management companies.

"It’s time for those companies to step up, take responsibility, and clean up their own mess.”

If the motion is passed, the city council will continue working with companies to ensure their responsibilities are fulfilled, and will consider using enforcement action if necessary to reduce the building up of waste.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Milton KeynesLiberal Democrat
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice