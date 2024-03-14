Councillor launches petition to stop Arriva from scrapping two bus routes in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local Lib Dem councillor has launched a petition to save two local bus routes from being withdrawn by Arriva.

Newport Pagnell South councillor Jane Carr wants to save the number 1 and 2 bus routes that serve the Newport Pagnell.

She is concerned that inaccurate passenger numbers have been recorded by the operator, leading them to think the buses are not viable.

The petition was presented at a Full Council last night (Wednesday) and has received over 700 signatures.

It is calling on Arriva to complete an audit of both bus services after residents reported the ticket machines were often out of order.

This means that not only is Arriva failing to collect bus fares, but more importantly the accurate number of passengers using the services is not being properly recorded, said Cllr Carr.

“The City Council is doing all it can to ensure vital bus services remain running for residents across the city, so it’s disappointing to hear concerns about the lack of accurate information being recorded.”

She added: “Every day, hundreds of people rely on these services to get them to work, school, and to the supermarkets, but I’m worried that without exact passenger numbers Arriva will think the routes are unviable and pull the 1 and 2.”

The number 1 bus serves Newport Pagnell, Green Park, and Downs Barn, while the number 2 connects Newport Pagnell, Poet’s Estate, and Downs Barn. They are two of the seven bus routes at risk of being withdrawn by local operators.

In September last year, the City Council launched a campaign to save the bus routes after operators said they would stop services if passenger numbers didn’t increase.

Earlier this year, the City Council announced that it was extending the campaign and committed to funding the seven services until July this year, whilst encouraging residents to get back on the bus to ensure the routes remain. They issued a ‘use it or lose it’ ultimatum.