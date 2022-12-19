The windows of a vehicle were smashed up in a Milton Keynes pub car park on Friday evening (16 December).

At around 7.30pm a vehicle parked in The Cannon’s car park on Newport Pagnell High Street was vandalised.

The driver returned to the car to see that their drivers side window was shattered. No belongings were stolen from the car.

Police have launched an appeal for information

Investigating officer, PC Aaron Powell, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in our investigation.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please get in touch. You can provide information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 43220565126.