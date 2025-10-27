Cyclists light up Milton Keynes to campaign for safer streets and redways after dark

They cyclists are calling for more safety after dark

Three dozen cyclists joined forces for a special night ride to campaign for city streets, cycle paths and redways to be made safer after dark.

The Milton Keynes Glow ride was part of a national campaign 'My ride, Our right', calling for safer streets and cycling infrastructure, especially for women cycling during darker evenings.

It was one of more than 50 Glow rides held across the country.

The organisers were Cycling Citizens MK, who invited riders to light up themselves and their bikes.

Though the event was led by women rider, it was was open to all and included police Community Support Officers and city councillor Marie Bradburn.

Ann Shrimpton from Cycling Citizens MK said: “No-one should be in fear when cycling. We’re lighting up the redways not just for fun, but for visibility and safety.”

“Too often women put their bikes away when the nights draw in, but we should, all of us, be able to feel safe cycling - all year round.”