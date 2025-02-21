Data reveals schools and colleges across Milton Keynes with best A-Level results

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Data from the Department of Education has revealed the schools and colleges across Milton Keynes that earned the best A-Level results last year.

It covers 15 institutions across Milton Keynes and is based on the average grades earned by A-Level students at English schools and sixth form colleges during the 2023-2024 school year.

The best results belonged to the Royal Latin School in Buckingham which had an average score of 44.07, equivalent to a B+ grade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was higher than the average score across the country of 35.55, which would have earned a B-.

Data from the Department of Education has revealed the schools and colleges across Milton Keynes that earned the best A-Level results in the previous school yearData from the Department of Education has revealed the schools and colleges across Milton Keynes that earned the best A-Level results in the previous school year
Data from the Department of Education has revealed the schools and colleges across Milton Keynes that earned the best A-Level results in the previous school year

The next highest performing institutions across Milton Keynes were Stowe School in Stowe, with a score of 39.54, worth a B, Oakgrove School in Milton Keynes, with a score of 34.41, worth a C+, E-Act Ousedale School in Newport Pagnell, with a score of 34, worth a C+ and The Hazeley Academy in Hazeley, with a score of 31.44, worth a C.

Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before at 35.29, although the average grade has remained steady at a B-.

The gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students also remained broadly unchanged, while female students continued to achieve higher average scores than their male counterparts, following the trend for the last five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Black or Black British students had an average score of 30.87, 2.5 points lower than that of any other major ethnic group.

Meanwhile, white students achieved the highest average score of 34.81.

For students with an education, health and care plan, the average A-level points score was 32.11, a fall of 0.2 points compared to 2022-2023.

Related topics:DataMilton KeynesRoyal Latin SchoolDepartment of EducationBuckingham
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice