Desperate fundraiser to save 'living skeleton' Milton Keynes father

A son has launched a last-ditch bid to save the life of his father who has become a ‘living skeleton.’

Jonathan Leo lives in Thailand and his parents, who have lived in Milton Keynes for 34 years, flew out to stay with him.

But the dream visit turned into a nightmare after his father suffered a foot wound which became severely infected. And now it is causing him to fight for his life in a Thai hospital.

"My dad started noticing a swelling in his left foot which was extremely sore. This quickly became a chronic wound and he was diagnosed with diabetes...The chronic wound then developed into gangrene, with the pain severely affecting his mobility and desire to eat,” said Jonathan.

Jonathan's father is now nothing but skin and bones

Despite being put on a drip, his weight continued to drop and drop until now he resembles a ‘living skeleton’, said Jonathan.

“The stress this has brought on to both my mother and I is unimaginable. One moment he was walking, able to communicate and making decisions independently, yet in such a short space of time, he’s unable to walk or stand, unable to communicate and has transitioned from someone fit and well to what is essentially a skeleton with skin holding him together,” he said.

Meanwhile doctors have diagnosed Addison’s disease as well as gangrene in the foot and are considering amputation. Jonathan and his mother are constantly at his bedside, trying to feed him fluids and tiny amounts of food, but he is making no progress.

And the hospital bills, which total around 8,000 Thai baht (£183) a day, are mounting to terrifying levels.

Thai Doctors are doing their best but the hospital bills are huge

The family has contacted the British Embassy but say there is little they can do to help. They have even spoken to private air ambulance services to see whether he could be flown back to the UK for treatment, but this would cost between £35,000 and £55,000.

"As a result of this significant amount...we are seeking the help of others,” said Jonathan.

He has launched a Gofundme page called Last hope for saving dad in the hope of raising £16,000. So far it has raised £860.

You can view the page here.

