Developer launches brand new apartments in scenic Milton Keynes setting

Crest Nicholson is launching the apartments this week but is not yet revealing the price.

They describe the homes as spacious and are perfect for professionals, first time buyers and commuters.

Just 10 minutes walk away from the city centre, the apartments have views over the Grand Union Canal and landscaped gardens.

The new apartments at Campbell Wharf in MK

Earlier this month the Citizen featured a story about four bedroom townhouses on the same development. These are priced at £750,000.

Campbell Wharf has a range of amenities onsite including an amphitheatre and marina.

Crest Nicholson say their homes boast “flexible layouts”, meaning owners can set up a dedicated work from home space in one of the bedrooms or the living area.

Charlie Joseph, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “We are really excited to launch our brand new apartments at Campbell Wharf, which is already a thriving community, in this popular city.

"Surrounded by picturesque scenery, the apartments offer great views and the very best of waterside living. Milton Keynes is a highly popular location with plenty of activities on offer to residents.

"With such easy access to Milton Keynes Central Station, offering direct trains to London, we expect the new apartments to gain lots of interest. We would therefore recommend buyers and investors get in touch as soon as possible to find out more and avoid disappointment".

Prospective buyers can get support with Crest Nicholson’s SmoothMove, Deposit Unlock and Home Reach schemes available on selected plots.