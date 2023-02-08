Dog that killed little Alice Stone was not a 'banned breed' confirm Milton Keynes police

The dog that savaged little Alice Stone to death in her city estate back garden was not a banned breed, police have announced today (Wednesday).

But they are still not able to say what breed the animal was and further tests are being carried out to establish this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much-loved four year old Alice died on Tuesday last week after the dog, her newly-acquired family pet, turned on her while she was playing in the garden of her Netherfield home.

Police at the scene in Netherfield after the dog attack tragedy

Afterwards police shot the animal.

A police spokesman said today: “Following the fatal dog attack in Netherfield, Milton Keynes last Tuesday (31 January), we can confirm that formal identification has now taken place. The four-year-old girl has been identified as Alice Stones.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spokesman added: “There has also been a large amount of speculation around the breed of the dog. Although we are not in a position to confirm the exact breed of the dog due to the requirement for further testing, we are able to confirm that the dog is not a banned breed.”

Banned breeds in the UK are Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.

Alice’s devastated family and friends say they are 'overwhelmed with love' from the community after the tragedy.

Meanwhile, people have rallied round paying condolences, laying flowers and toys in tribute to the little girl and organising a candelit vigil.

Advertisement

Advertisement