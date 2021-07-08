Domestic abuse doubles in Milton Keynes during Covid pandemic

Milton Keynes domestic abuse charity MK Act has seen cases double during the Covid pandemic.

The charity has this week been given a helping hand to increase its staffing levels so it can support more victims.

Housing association The Guinness Partnership has made a donation to enable the charity to provide an extra 207 hours of additional staffing and support at its MK domestic abuse refuge, which has been full to capacity during the pandemic.

Domestic abuse has increased significantly during lockdowns

MK Act, established 45 years ago, protects adults and children from domestic and sexual violence and abuse. It has safe emergency accommodation for survivors and provides counselling and other services.

The new funding from Guinness will also pay for 115 specialist domestic abuse counselling sessions for survivors.

Alex Wrigley, Domestic Abuse Lead at the Guinness Partnership said: “MK Act’s support is not just life changing, it is saving lives, and we’re grateful that we can go some way to helping them fulfil this urgent need for their services.

“Providing this latest funding is one of the many ways we’re committed to tackling domestic abuse, which includes partnering with other charities across the country.”

According to statistics from police forces across the UK, the pandemic has increased the need for such support; there was one domestic abuse call every 30 seconds at the beginning of lockdown.

Sue Burke, CEO of MK Act, said: “During the pandemic, rates of domestic violence increased, and our clients were in a more dangerous situation."

She added: "The money that the Guinness Partnership has provided has been invaluable. It’s meant we’ve been able to increase our staffing levels to cope with this demand. We cannot thank them enough. It’s made such a big difference.”

£5 a month could provide emotional support to a child and help them overcome the trauma of witnessing or experiencing domestic abuse. £10 a month could pap for one person to go through the charity's Recovery Tool Kit 12 week course.