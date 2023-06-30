Thames Valley Police are supporting a national seat belt campaign to mark the 40th anniversary of when seat belt wearing became compulsory in the UK.

Despite the law there are still drivers who choose to put their lives at risk by not wearing a seat belt for every journey with the risk of death doubling if you crash when not wearing a seat belt.

As part of the operation, launched by National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) officers conducted a number of high visibility checks including work across Buckinghamshire to help people fit child car seats properly. Officers have been working with Bucks County Council Road Safety Team to check child car seats are fitted properly and to offer advice.

Thames Valley Police are concerned that some drivers are still not belting up

At Gate House Way in Aylesbury, 35 vehicles had child seats checked with only two fitted correctly, while at Asda in High Wycombe 21 vehicles had child seats checked, with all needing minor adjustment.

In conjunction with the educational work, Police have worked with the Roads Policing Special Constabulary Team to conduct enforcement at the locations above resulting in 35 tickets for not wearing a seat belt.

Advice on how to safely fit a child seat differs depending on the type and brand of seat. General advice recommends:

> Keep the fitting instructions in the car.

> Seek advice and if possible get someone to check the seat for you.

> Never modify the child seat or the car seat belt to make it fit.

>If removed ensure you fit it properly every time you put it back in.

Inspector Scott Long, of the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Joint Operational Unit, said: “I cannot stress enough how important it is for people to wear a seat belt when they are in a vehicle.

"It is one of four fatal errors we see far too often in road traffic collisions alongside drink/drug driving, speeding and using a phone. Every day our officers are arriving at shocking scenes that could have been prevented.”

Advice on choosing and using a child’s car seat is available from RoSPA – The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents here