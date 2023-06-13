News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Families escape danger as storm blows massive tree down inches away from Milton Keynes homes

They’d been urging the council to cut back the trees for years
By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

A 70ft tall tree was blown down inches away from homes by freak winds during the thunderstorm yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

The tree is one of several lining Newton Road in Bletchley and residents say they have been warning Milton Keynes City Council for years that they are a danger.

“We have lived in Newton Road for 13 years and residents have been asking since that time at least,” said one householder.

Luckily the tree landed on the road at a junction, instead of on housesLuckily the tree landed on the road at a junction, instead of on houses
Luckily the tree landed on the road at a junction, instead of on houses
Most Popular

"The trees run from the bridge in Newton Road up to the first row of houses there.. I live on the opposite side of the road to the trees and, due to their height of 60 to 70 feet, if they were to come down would cause significant damage to houses.”

Luckily the tree that came crashing down yesterday was opposite the turning into Beechcroft Road, so it fell into the road rather than onto houses.

if the turning had not been there, it would have fell directly onto a house, say residents.

To make matters even more dangerous, the east west railway line runs immediately behind the trees.

The whole line of towering trees is dangerous, say residents in BletchleyThe whole line of towering trees is dangerous, say residents in Bletchley
The whole line of towering trees is dangerous, say residents in Bletchley

"One would have thought that these trees would have to go as we all know leaves on the track causes delays,” said the resident.

"I have previously contacted the council about them but nothing has been done,” she added.

Yesterday’s incident resulted in the road being closed for some time while the tree was cleared.

Residents over the years have asked for the trees to be pollarded rather than felled completely.

The road was blockedThe road was blocked
The road was blocked

Pollarding is a type of pruning that keeps trees smaller than they would naturally grow. It is normally started once a tree or shrub reaches a certain height, and regular pollarding will restrict the tree from growing too high.

The Citizen is today awaiting a comment from the council.

Last year there was a panic in Bletchley when a tree blew down onto a council bungalow in Ouzel Close during Storm Eunice. The roof to the property was severely damaged and an emergency rear access was blocked.

Related topics:Milton KeynesResidents