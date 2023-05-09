Fascinating history of Milton Keynes, dating back to Doomsday Book, to be revealed in special guided walk

The fascinating past of Milton Keynes is to be unveiled during a special history walk on Sunday.

Organised by The Parks Trust, the guided walk take in the historic of Ouse Valley, which stretches back to the 1086 Domesday Book, as well as the Iron Trunk Aqueduct, Grand Union Canal and the remains of a medieval village.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “Over the four-mile circular route that takes two hours to complete, our experts will discuss the area's historical past... You might even be lucky to spot the varied wildlife that calls Ouse Valley Park and Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve home.”

Milton Keynes is mentioned in the Doomsday Book

The Iron Trunk Aqueduct connects Wolverton with Cosgrove and is described as a magnificent Georgian structure, which carries the Grand Union Canal over the River Ouse.

Built in 1811 by canal engineer Benjamin Beavan following the collapse of the previous brick-built bridge, the aqueduct stands at an impressive 10.8 metres high.

MK has a rich heritage dating back thousands of years. Evidence of settlements dating back to Roman and Medieval times have been uncovered, as well as stashes of treasures including early gold coins.

One of the first official mentions of a settlement here was in the Domesday Book in 1086, following the ‘Great Survey’ of much of England and parts of Wales ordered by King William I, known as William the Conqueror.

This records a population of 37 households in the hundred of Moulsoe, putting the area in the largest 20% of settlements recorded in Domesday.