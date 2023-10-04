Firework Spectacular WILL go ahead next month, after very popular Milton Keynes company offers sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s traditional Firework Spectacular will go ahead after all this year, complete with the funfair.

And it’s all thanks to Topps, the company that makes the very popular Match Attax trading cards.

Topps has its head office in Milton Keynes and has offered to be the headline sponsor for the event, which will take place on Saturday November 4 at the usual Campbell Park venue.

Last month it was announced that the display and funfair would be cancelled because no business in Milton Keynes was willing to sponsor it.

This was despite the fact that the event is back by the city’s MKFM radio station, whose director is MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman,.

But now MKFM has announced the event has been saved by Crownhill-based Topps, who will be the headline sponsor. Formerly known as Merlin, the company has had its roots in Milton Keynes for 17 years.

Cosgrove company Keith Emmett and Sons has run the traditional bonfire night entertainment in the city since 1978 and each year tens of thousands of people attend.

Ché Booy, senior social media manager of The Topps Company, said: “From both a professional and personal view I am delighted that we are supporting such an iconic community event.

"Along with collecting football cards and stickers, attending the annual Campbell Park Fireworks is amongst some of my favourite childhood memories, it’s amazing to be able to combine them both and help keep this fantastic tradition alive for another generation."