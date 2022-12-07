Free Christmas carol singing and lantern-lit trail exploration coming to Milton Keynes this weekend

A free Christmas carol singing event has been confirmed in Milton Keynes where guests can also complete lantern-lit trail walk.

Taking place at the Tree Cathedral in Newlands guests can sing traditional Christmas songs on Sunday (11 December).

Advertisement

Carols At The Cathedral is free and open to people of all beliefs.

The event is free and open to all

The Parks Trust is running the event which starts at 3.30pm and finishes at 5pm.

Carol singers are asked to gather at Peace Pagoda car park by the Tree Cathedral which is made entirely of trees laid out to form the shapes of a nave, spire, tower and chapels.

Advertisement

People will then be led from the car park through a lantern-lit trail by the Grinch and his helpers.

Advertisement

The famous green creature is taking a break from stealing Christmas to tell festive tales along the trail.

Inside the Tree Cathedral visitors will be greeted with a venue bursting with light and colour, the Parks Trust promises.

Advertisement

MK Brass will play traditional Christmas numbers before Milton Keynes Mayor Councillor Amanda Marlow welcomes the crowd.

Live performances of festive songs will be delivered by melodic duo, Motif, and popular local soloist, Jodie Erica.

Advertisement

After these special performances the public will take over belting out a rousing round of traditional carols.

Mulled wine and baked treats will be on sale with proceeds going to Willen Hospice and Camphill MK Community, plus MK Food Bank will be accepting donations.

Advertisement

The Parks Trust events manager, Julie Dawes, said: “Our first open-air carol concert as a city is going to be a beautiful gathering that combines superb musical and vocal talent with support for incredible local causes. It will be an opportunity to feel really festive with friends and family in one of the city’s most stunning settings. We look forward to welcoming local people of all ages and beliefs. Remember to bring a torch and dress up for wintery weather!”

Advertisement