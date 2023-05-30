From the mouths of babes: MK schoolboy with autism expertly challenges King Charles on cost of the coronation

A 13-year-old MK schoolboy with autism has written an incredible letter to King Charles, challenging him on the cost of the coronation.

Kale Harris-Herbert spent days compiling his missive after watching the lavish £100m ceremony with his family at their Wavendon home.

He gave the polite and beautifully written letter the title ‘The Coronation, Has It Drained The Nation?’

It began: “Hello King Charles and Queen Camilla, hopefully you are both settling in to your new jobs nicely.”

And it continues: “Our family watched your coronation and although it is a good thing - I kept thinking, why does all this money need to be spent on a special day for two people? … It’s a massive amount of money when things are so bad for everyone at the moment, with the cost of living crisis, strikes by the NHS, teachers telling us no dosh in children’s education, and more and more young people and families becoming homeless.

“In fact, we chatted with a young girl at centre:mk in Milton Keynes, which you both graciously visited recently… She had made her ‘street bed’ look amazing with red, white and blue colours and a union jack flag especially for the coronation. She told me how hard things are for her, although but she’s trying to stay happy and positive for the UK’s future.”

Kale added: “It has been mentioned that you have a genuine wish to change things for the better for our up and coming generation, but how can we put faith and belief in this when so much money went into celebrating the coronation?

Kale with his letter to the King Charles and Queen Camilla

"With respects, surely a downsize in the grandness of the celebration and a promise to spend what remained in the budget for the coronation on the cost of living crisis may have had a better impact with the issues of homelessness, mental health and possibly prevented teachers and nurses leaving their jobs for better pay elsewhere?

Kale concluded: “I eagerly look forward to hearing from you on how we can work together to show your love for our multicultural, neurodiverse families of the United Kingdom who passionately need your support at this time. My real respects your majesties, and the royal household.”

He signed off by writing: “Peace ‘n love, Kale - child with hope and autistic creator of The Stencil Pencils.”

The Stencil Pencils is a band Kale formed with his siblings Johnson and Indiana during lockdown. The trio has shot to success and been hailed the world's youngest Asperger's band.

The Stencil Pencils

Kale has been hailed an inspiration to all youngsters on the autistic spectrum by Anna Kennedy Online, a charity that raises awareness of autism.