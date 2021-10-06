Halfords in Milton Keynes offering customers the chance to try out an electric bike for a day for free

Halfords in MK is offering customers the chance to try out an e-bike for free for up to six hours.

People can chose from a range of 12 electric bikes and take it anywhere they wish.

Over the past 18 months, electric bikes have increased in popularity and sales have grown by 76% year on year.

Sales of e-bikes are soaring

With one in three workers being reluctant to commute to work by public transport, e-bikes offer a feasible alternative and make cycling far more accessible for all.

Riders of all ages can tackle more challenging journeys, get to places faster and with less exertion, putting the fun back into boring old journeys, say Halfords experts.

They say e-bikes are great for promoting positive mental health by helping to reduce stress and anxiety and boosting the mood. And there are also benefits for the environment.

To trial and e-bike, customers can enter their postcode into the Halfords e-bike trial finder, and they are shown availability at their local store.

From there, they can choose a day and time that suits them, and book their slot.