Have your say on Police Race Action Plan at Milton Keynes community event

Don’t miss the chance to have your say on Thames Valley Police’s Race Action Plan at a special event hosted this weekend.

Organised by, For Milton Keynes, a community group based at the Milton Keynes Christian Centre in Oldbrook, it’s being held on Saturday, March 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Community Partnership & Influencing Event is open to all, but especially especially members of black and ethnic minority groups, with the aim of giving people the opportunity to meet their local police teams and ‘influence the Thames Valley Police Race Action Plan’.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet their local police teams

Fola Komolafe, For Milton Keynes, director, said: “Over recent years, Milton Keynes has increased in diversity. There are now 52% of children in schools from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

"This is brilliant and integral to the vision of Milton Keynes. However, most of these communities don’t get the opportunity to have their voices represented in key decisions being made about them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “Inclusion is important for all aspects of society. At this event, we are looking at inclusive policing through partnership. I want everyone in the diverse communities to be represented at an event where we all get the opportunity to influence future outcomes for policing, build trust and, most importantly, make Milton Keynes a safer place for everyone.

"I know some people may be sceptical. But with greater oversight, accountability and scrutiny, I believe policing can be better because the status quo is not an option.”