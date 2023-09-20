Heartbroken Milton Keynes wife pays tribute to husband who died in motorcycle crash just six months after their wedding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The wife of man who was tragically killed in a motorcycle collision six months after their wedding has released a poignant tribute to him.

Nikki and Jason Wallis were settling down enjoying life as newlyweds at their home in Milton Keynes when the tragedy struck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On September 9, Jason, who was in his 30s, lost his life in a fatal road traffic collision on the A421 at Tingewick. He was riding his Yamaha R1 motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with another motorbike and a Renault Scenic car.

Milton Keynes couple Jason and Nikki Wallis were married for just six months before Jason tragically died in a motorcycle accident

He sadly died at the scene.

Nikki said: “It breaks my heart to announce the love of my life, best friend, and husband Jason Wallis has sadly passed away.

“We had our whole lives ahead of us, recently married six months ago, with endless possible memories that will now never be created, our time together has tragically been cut short, but you will forever live in my heart.”

She added: “Those who knew Jason knew how lucky they were to have a friend like him. His selflessness was never unnoticed and his kindness was always appreciated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our world will never be the same again without you in it. But I promise to live my life, as well as yours so that your memory lives on. I will make you proud of what we could have achieved together. Forever yours, your wife Nikki.”

Nikki has thanked Jason’s brother Andrew for the support he has given her during the tragic time.

"I know Jason would be so grateful to him,” she said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been organised.

Meanwhile, police are seeking witnesses to the collision, which happened at around 4.05pm.

Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen the vehicles before the collision to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists who have dash-cams to please check their footage.