Here's a look back in time at the history of Milton Keynes, from the Romans onwards

A Roman Villa was discovered when the new estate of Bancroft was being built in the early 70s. Clues had already come after fragments of Roman pottery were noticed in the banks of nearby Loughton Brook in 1967. The area was carefully excavated over the next 15 years to reveal the villa's underfloor heating system with a limestone open hearth, a bath suite, colonnaded verandas and porch and an ornamental walled garden with fish pond and a summerhouse. Among the Roman artefacts uncovered were Samian tableware, a limestone board game, silver-bronze brooches, decorated hair combs and around 1,000 coins Today the site shows the outline of the villa and its rooms. You can discover it by visiting Bancroft in North Loughton Valley Park.