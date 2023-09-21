Here's all you need to know about Take That's anticipated 2024 tour that's tipped to include Milton Keynes
As Stadium MK mysteriously sported Take That’s logo in lights last night (Wednesday), here’s all you need to know about the band’s highly anticipated tour.
The Citizen reported the illuminated double T logo appearing on the wall of the stadium after dark, while stadium bosses posted on social media: “Have a little patience and all will be revealed…”
The iconic pop group last hit the road four years ago for the Greatest Hits tour. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed at the King's coronation concert earlier this year.
However the trio are seemingly hinting that they will tour the UK again next summer. And fans are already going wild.
Lead singer Gary Barlow shared photos on his Instagram story yesterday of the group's logo lit up at Stadium MK and Norwich's Carrow Road stadium, seemingly all but confirming a forthcoming tour announcement.
Meanwhile, Take That are reportedly due to appear on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show tomorrow (Friday) morning and it’s been hinted that “exciting announcements” are on the way.
Here's what you need to know:
Which venues could Take That play?
The band's logo was projected on venues up and down the country, including many football stadiums, on Wednesday, 20 September – hinting at the sites being the venues for a potential tour. The sites are:
Home Park - Plymouth
Swansea.com Stadium - Swansea
Carrow Road - Norwich
City Ground - Nottingham
Stadium MK - Milton Keynes
Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough
Co-Op Live - Manchester
Ashton Gate - Bristol
St Mary's Stadium - Southampton
The O2 - London
When will the tour be?
The dates are yet to be confirmed - however it will likely be during the summer of 2024. Co-Op Live in Manchester is not due to open until at least April 2024 so the tour would have to be after that.
Most of the shows appear to be taking place at football stadiums. This means the tour would probably have to wait until the end of the football season in May.
Why Milton Keynes?
Take That successfully performed at Stadium MK in May 2019 before tens of thousands of fans.
Stadium MK is home to MK Dons, the football team chaired by Pete Winkelman. Pete had a long and successful career in the music industry. He has been instrumental in bringing back live concerts to the National Bowl in MK and still has many connections in the business,
Will Take That perform new material?
Already it has been reported that the band is working on a new studio album following a five-year-long hiatus.
This is tipped to include their first new original material since Wonderland in 2017 and it is understood Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald have produced the music video in readiness for the song.
There are more rumours that vocals from Robbie Williams and Jason Orange could also feature on the new song, though it is not thought they will appear on the video.