Historic Milton Keynes pub reopens its doors after funky facelift and change of name

The Old School House in Stony Stratford was formerly The Plough and has been closed for weeks for a total revamp.

Owned by Bedford-based Well & Co pub, the pub was built in1873 as a St Mary's Church school and the new name draws on its history.

It’s not to be confused with The Old School a mile or so away in Wolverton, which is a community building run by a not-for-profit Community Benefit Society and housing social enterprises including a cafe.

The Old School House pub is now open

The Old School House pub refurbishment created a “funky, modern, and vibrant” new interior, where there is a restaurant menu as well as bar snacks.

It serves a range of drinks behind the bar including Brewpoint beers brewed just down the road in Bedford, as well as a full wine and cocktail list for guests to enjoy.Emily Ellwood, general manager of the pub said: “We can’t wait to welcome back locals to their much-loved pub. We’re the pub for all occasions, boasting a fantastic new menu and extensive drinks range including our very own, one of a kind, dedicated cocktail bar. We can’t wait to see you all soon”.

Wells & Co has managed 26 houses in the UK and 17 in France. The company will continue to expand its estate by managing more sites by the end of this year.

You can find out more about The Old School House here.

The Old School House pub