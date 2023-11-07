Homelessness is NOT a 'lifestyle choice' in Milton Keynes, say city experts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A city charity has hit back at home secretary Suella Braverman’s comments that homelessness is a “lifestyle choice’.

The MP prompted a backlash when she recently posted on posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she plans to crack down on the pitching of tents in urban areas, which she largely blamed on individuals “from abroad”.

She went on to state that many of the homeless people were “living on the streets as a lifestyle choice”.

This week The Bus Shelter charity in Milton Keynes blasted her statement as shocking, saying they strongly disagree with her assertions.

“Homelessness is a complex issue rooted in systemic factors, personal circumstances, and societal challenges, and it is not a choice that anyone would willingly make,” said the shelter’s spokesperson.

“People experiencing homelessness often face a multitude of challenges, such as family breakdown, health issues, unemployment, or lack of affordable housing. They are among the most vulnerable members of our society, struggling to find safety and stability in their lives.

"Many individuals experiencing homelessness have faced events or circumstances beyond their control, leading to their current situations.”

They added: “It is crucial to address the root causes of homelessness, provide comprehensive support services, and create opportunities for those in need to regain their independence and dignity. Instead of stigmatising individuals experiencing homelessness, we must work together to develop compassionate and effective solutions that provide housing, access to mental health care, job opportunities, and social support.”

The Bus Shelter MK provides shelter, food, and support for rough sleepers and helps them make a life of independence away from the streets.

Another critic of Suella Braverman’s views is MK Labour parliamentary candidate Emily Darlington.

In a now-viral twitter thread published on Sunday, Emily – also the cabinet member for housing on Milton Keynes Council – set out the steps she and her team took to end rough sleeping in Milton Keynes, which was once known as ‘tent city’.

Addressing the Home Secretary directly, she said: “Making tents a civil offence is not the way to end rough sleeping... Bringing statutory and voluntary services together is the only way to help rough sleepers on the road to success.

“Instead of making insensitive comments and infantilising homeless people, the Government should start by taking responsibility for the desperate state of mental health services and the shortage of decent, secure and affordable housing after thirteen years of Conservative failure.

“A toxic mix of lack of mental health services and drug and alcohol treatment, with rising rents and a failure to end no-fault evictions are hitting vulnerable people, yet after years of delay the Tories still haven’t kept their promises to act.”

Meanwhile, this week police in Milton Keynes launched Operation Desktop, a campaign to crack down on ‘homeless’ people who beg for money in the city centre.