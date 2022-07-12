Huge multicultural Eid festival to be held in Milton Keynes this weekend

The celebratory and multicultural festival will include music, food, community stalls, funfair rides and interactive activities for all the family.

The attractions include a bouncy castle, bungee trampoline, Zorb balls, water Zorb, inflatable slide, face painting, Henna/Mehandi and jewellery and fashion stalls.

It will be held at Milton Keynes Rugby Club in Emerson Valley and will run between 1pm and 7pm.

The Eid Festival is on Saturday in MK

The festival has not been able to take place for the past couple of years due to the Covid pandemic so the organsiers, Events & Arts Society, are expecting a large turnout.

Organiser Kashif Raza said: “This festival has grown to attract thousands of people annually and provides a platform for small business to showcase their business. In light of it being such a historic year, festival organisers have prepared their most ambitious event program to date.”

The event will support the Islamic Relief charity and prizes have been donated by local businesses.

Former Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr Mohammed Khan will attend and make a speech.

The event will feature music including classical Qasida, Hamd, Naat, Qawaali, modern Nasheed, plus a live Ghazal singing performance by local singer Temoor Alam.

Food lovers are in for a treat with a generous range of multicultural cuisines available, cooked by local community businesses.

The event is also to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebration and Pakistan’s 75th Independence celebration.