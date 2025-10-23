Huge new casino and slot machine venue to open at Xscape in Milton Keynes
MERKUR Casino will occupy a 22,000 sq ft space, bringing high-energy gaming, live entertainment and over 100 new jobs to the city.
The new flagship venue houses a gaming floor featuring 72 slot machines, 26 electronic roulette terminals and 15 live gaming tables.
There is also a bar and event space designed for live acts, community events and private functions.
The venue represents a major investment for the brand and a defining moment for the city’s leisure economy by bringing together cutting-edge gaming, live entertainment and a premium late-night offering under one spectacular roof, say MERKUR bosses.
The grand launch event on Saturday, November 1 is expected to welcome hundreds of guests including local dignitaries, influencers, celebrities, and headline performers.
The evening will feature live tribute acts, roving performers, and a £10,000 giveaway, setting the tone for the high-calibre programme of events the casino will continue to host.
Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer at MERKUR Casino UK Ltd, said: “Our head office is based here in Milton Keynes, so this opening means a great deal to us. We’ve worked with local suppliers, created over 100 new roles and built a venue that reflects everything this city stands for – energy, innovation and community spirit. We’re proud to create these opportunities in our home city.
“We wanted to create something that genuinely stands out and a venue that feels exciting and welcoming, where guests can enjoy premium gaming, live entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere. Our goal is to offer an experience that sets a new standard for regional entertainment. We’re proud to create a venue that enhances Milton Keynes’ already vibrant nightlife and offers something new for the city’s leisure scene.”
Dan Murphy, centre director at Xscape Milton Keynes, said: “The casino has always been a landmark part of Xscape’s entertainment offering, and we’re delighted to see it returning under new ownership.
"MERKUR’s significant investment has transformed the venue into a modern and dynamic destination, strengthening the mix of leisure experiences we offer our visitors. ”