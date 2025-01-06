Hundreds of elderly and disabled people in Milton Keynes are not happy with the social care their receive, new figures show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 40% of users of social care services in Milton Keynes are less happy with the care they receive, concerning new figures have shown

A national survey of social care users found 62.8% of 380 respondents in Milton Keynes said they were satisfied with the care they received.

This was​ lower than the average of 67% across the South East.

Across England, 65.4% of recipients of care said they were satisfied with the service they get. However, this ranged from 88.3% in Warwickshire, to 52.3% in Trafford, suggesting significant regional variation.

ADASS, a membership organisation that represents those working in adult social care, said this variation "needs to change", but warned things are "likely to get worse".

Melanie Williams, president of ADASS said: "It’s positive to hear social care is working well for many people that can access it, but this report confirms variation exists in care and support according to where people live and that needs to change.

"It also shows carers are under great pressure, often being forced to pick up the pieces due to a care system which isn’t fully meeting people’s needs."

The data, from the Adult Social Care Outcomes Framework, also asked service users a series of questions about their quality of life, inviting them to give a score out of 24.

In Milton Keynes, care services received an average score of 18.8, ranking it joint 15th in the South East.

As well as those who receive care, the survey was also open to carers themselves.

Of the 285 carers who took part in Milton Keynes, 36% said they were satisfied with social services.

In the South East, 35.4% of carers were also satisfied, less than the 36.7% across England.

Ms Williams said changes made in the recent Budget to employers' National Insurance contribution and National Living Wage increases could further harm the social care sector, creating a shortfall of around £1.3bn.

She added: "Fewer people will be able to draw on care and support to help them stay independent and well, including a reduction in support for family carers."

She welcomed the Government's plan for a National Care Service, but warned it needs to be "fully funded", and "co-produced with people with lived experience of care and support".

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said tackling the changes facing adult social care was vital to the Government's plans for growth.

"That is why we are taking the first steps towards building a National Care Service by introducing legislation that will establish the first ever fair pay agreement for care professionals and increasing the Carer’s Allowance earnings threshold by over £2,300 - the biggest rise since the 1970s.

"Alongside this, we are giving local authorities an additional £3.5 billion in 2025-26, including a £680 million increase in the social care grant to support the sector."

The demand for social care has risen steadily in Milton Keynes over the past few years, along with the cost. This year MK City Council is proposing an increase to core Council. Tax of 3% plus a 2% increase in the social care budget to cover this,