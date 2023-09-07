Watch more videos on Shots!

A year on from appearing on Dragons’ Den, an MK mum has revealed the truth about whether or not she tried to set her daughter up as a girlfriend for millionaire entrepreneur Steven Bartlett.

"My words were taken out of context. I honestly wasn’t!” said Debbie Greaves, who runs Barking Bags with her partner Rob Angell.

The Wolverton Mill couple appeared on Dragons’ Den last year to showcase their bags, which have compartments for everything dog walkers need – including a special space to store full poo bags until a suitable bin can be found.

But Dragon Bartlett, famed for his podcast called Diary of a CEO, questioned whether the bags would fit his personal style, saying: “‘Ok, I’m a single 28-year-old guy trying to find a girlfriend. That’s not going to help me!”

Debbie responded: “My daughter’s out the back. Let me introduce you.”

Her comment national headlines, with social media users joking that she was trying to set up her daughter.

This week, with the programme due to be repeated on Friday September 15 at 8pm on BBC One, Debbie has told the truth behind her howler.

"What I actually meant was that my daughter was of a similar age and could be a good judge of fashion. I really wasn’t trying to set her up as his girlfriend!” she said.

Daughter Laura, a 28-year-old children’s oncology nurse at Great Ormond Street Hospital took the comment in good heart. “She knew what I meant to say,” said Debbie.

She and Rob were offered a deal with Dragon Sara Davies and this would have led to their products being on QVC shopping channel. But the couple later declined this.

"Things went mad straight after the show,” said Debbie. “We sold out of our entire nine months’ worth of stock in just three days.”

This led to problems getting replacement stock quickly enough from the manufacturers in India. And the QVC deal needed a hefty investment from the couple, who are both retired Milton Keynes teachers.

Now they have found other local backers, business entrepreneurs, Marcus Richardson and Carl Raven from Northampton.

"With their help, Barking Bags is more professional and streamlined, with a growing local customer base and a vibrant social media presence. They have plans to internationalise the business, so expect to see Barking Bags in the States very soon,” said Debbie.

She and Rob both taught at Stantonbury school and sank their lump sum retirement fund into setting up Barking Bags.

"People thought we were barking mad to launch a new business after retiring – hence the name Barking Bags, said Debbie.

The company’s success on Dragons’ Den particularly thrilled MK SNAP, a local scheme for people with learning difficulties. For one of their tasks in their work training sessions was to pack the bags ready for Barking Dogs to sell.