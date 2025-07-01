'I pay my taxes so I'm entitled to park on double yellow lines,' brags parent outside Milton Keynes nursery school

A city Alderman has slammed ‘entitled’ parents who think they have a right to park on double yellow lines while dropping children off to school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alderman Paul Bartlett loathes selfish school parking and says parents’ attitudes can be ‘truly astonishing’.

He recently tried to reason with a male driver who was parked on double yellow lines right outside a Bletchley nursery, right next to a two metre wide sign asking parents not to park there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He told me he could park there because he paid his taxes and therefore was entitled to park on double yellow lines!” he said

Alderman Bartlett has slammed drivers who park on double yellow lines outside schools in Milton Keynes

“It is truly astonishing that parents believe they are so entitled that they can abuse basic laws and park outside a nursery and a primary school without a care in the world.

“Every day nursery staff take care of young children yet parents believe it is okay to endanger young lives so that they can park within a stone’s throw of the school/

“MK City Council needs to ensure schools and nurseries are protected from parents and others that deliberately fail to heed yellow lines by having regular enforcement. This issue is not unique to Bletchley and the City Council has the power to stop it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MKCC encourages safe and considerate parking around schools, offering offer resources like Park Smart banners and child bollards to educate drivers and raise awareness.

They also work with schools and enforcement officers to address inconsiderate and dangerous parking, and issue Penalty Charge Notices when necessary.